Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Franklin Covey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
