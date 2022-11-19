Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

