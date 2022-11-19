Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,318,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 2,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRHLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.