Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $282,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

