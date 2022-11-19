Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Future Price Performance
Shares of FRNWF opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
