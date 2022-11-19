FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcellx, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.31). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of ACLX opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $19,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

