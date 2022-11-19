FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issued By Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.