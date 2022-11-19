FY2022 Earnings Estimate for China Automotive Systems, Inc. Issued By Greenridge Global (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Automotive Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for China Automotive Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

CAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAAS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

