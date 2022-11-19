FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

