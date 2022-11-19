FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Issued By Northland Capmk

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGI. Benchmark cut their price target on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FGI Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

FGI opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

