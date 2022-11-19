FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PDS Biotechnology Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PDSB opened at $8.65 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

