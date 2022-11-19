FY2022 Earnings Estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Issued By William Blair

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

PNT stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.