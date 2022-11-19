FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

