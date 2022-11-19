FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.98). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($10.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

