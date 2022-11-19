FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Atreca, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atreca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Atreca Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,986 shares of company stock valued at $62,275. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atreca by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. 45.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.