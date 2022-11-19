FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Boosted by Analyst

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.00). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

