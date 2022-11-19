FY2022 EPS Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Decreased by Analyst

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.86). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

