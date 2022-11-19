FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Cut by HC Wainwright

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aditxt in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aditxt’s current full-year earnings is ($6.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Aditxt Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

ADTX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Aditxt has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.