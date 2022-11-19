FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Cut by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $12.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

