FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lifted by Analyst

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANZBY opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

