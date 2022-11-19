FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Increased by Brookline Capital Management

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.22). The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

