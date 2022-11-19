FY2022 EPS Estimates for BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Reduced by HC Wainwright

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
BTCS Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of BTCS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
