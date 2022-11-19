FY2022 EPS Estimates for BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Reduced by HC Wainwright

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of BTCS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

