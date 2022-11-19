FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreased by Analyst

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
