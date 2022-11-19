FY2022 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

CBAY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

