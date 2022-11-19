FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ELDN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

