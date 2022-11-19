FY2022 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.93 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

