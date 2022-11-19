FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

HARP stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

