FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted by Analyst

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of HEPA stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
