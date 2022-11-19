FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted by Analyst

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

