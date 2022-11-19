FY2022 EPS Estimates for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Increased by Analyst

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Histogen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.60). The consensus estimate for Histogen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Histogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Histogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

