FY2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Boosted by William Blair

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.41). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Icosavax Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Icosavax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

