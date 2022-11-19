FY2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Boosted by William Blair

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.41). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
