FY2022 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Boosted by SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

