FY2022 EPS Estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lowered by Wedbush

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.86). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

IMPL stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

