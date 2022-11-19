FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Lowered by Analyst

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

PRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

PRME stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.73.

In other news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

