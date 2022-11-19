FY2022 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.99) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.87). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.19) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

SYRS opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

