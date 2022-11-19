FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Decreased by Analyst

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday.

Sylogist Trading Up 5.1 %

TSE SYZ opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$13.24. The company has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.25 million.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.