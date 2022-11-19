FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Decreased by Analyst

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday.
Sylogist Trading Up 5.1 %
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.25 million.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.