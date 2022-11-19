FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

