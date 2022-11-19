GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GDS Stock Down 8.2 %
GDS stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.
A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
