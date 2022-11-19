Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head-To-Head Survey

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.35 $93.43 million $1.45 51.07 AEye $3.01 million 45.47 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.33

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Gentherm has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gentherm and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gentherm currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. AEye has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 487.41%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentherm.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.39% 10.22% 6.44% AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentherm beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.