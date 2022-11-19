Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GETY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 8.06.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at 5.57 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 52 week low of 4.51 and a 52 week high of 37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 6.84.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

