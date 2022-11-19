Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1284325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,683,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,683,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

