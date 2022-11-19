Glenview Trust Co Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

