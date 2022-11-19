Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
