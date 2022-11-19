Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %

GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.