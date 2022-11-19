Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $33.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

