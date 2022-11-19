Golden Ocean Group Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GOGL opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 195,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 204.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 247,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 821,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 298,382 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.63%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

