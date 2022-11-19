good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of GDNP opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. good natured Products has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$53.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

