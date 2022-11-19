Grainger plc (GRI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.89 on February 14th

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,148.57. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($3.80).

In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($59,656.69). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($349.64).

GRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 345 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.20 ($3.97).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

