Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRP.U. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.1881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

