Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Richard Lee Boger Buys 3,200 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Lee Boger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

