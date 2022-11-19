Great Portland Estates Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

LON GPE opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.35) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($8.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 489.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($7.87) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($8.34).

Insider Transactions at Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.26), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($245,956.64). Insiders have bought a total of 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,143 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

