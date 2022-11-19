Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $22.77. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

